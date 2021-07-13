Cancel
The secret origin of Marc Silvestri

By Chris Arrant
For some, drawing the X-Men is the high point of your career - but for Marc Silvestri, it was just the beginning. In 1992, Marc Silvestri segued from a five-year stint as an artist on Marvel Comics' X-titles to launching something he still does to this day: Image Comics. The launch of Image Comics was one of the high points to comics in the '90s, in terms of publicity and sales. His launch title, Cyber Force, broke sales records and laid the groundwork for the founding of his own imprint, Top Cow Production.

