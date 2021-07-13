Cancel
Expert Ratings For Landstar System

 12 days ago
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Landstar System evaluate the company at an average price target of $151.0 with a high of $182.00 and a low of $110.00.

Financial ReportsJacksonville Daily Record

CSX, Landstar report second quarter earnings

CSX Corp. reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings and said in a July 21 conference call it is continuing plans to add workers to its rail network in the second half of the year. Jacksonville-based trucking company Landstar System Inc. also reported second-quarter earnings July 21 that beat analysts' forecasts as...

