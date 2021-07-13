Expert Ratings For Landstar System

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.68.