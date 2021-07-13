Cancel
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 takes you to the Mediterranean theatre when it releases for PC in 2022

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine years is a long time to wait for a sequel. Just ask any Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto fan (well, at least nine years and counting). For fans of Company of Heroes, a follow-up to the second game, released in 2013, must have felt like a long trek. Thankfully for them, Sega and Relic Entertainment revealed Company of Heroes 3 today, and it’s releasing for PC in 2022. IGN announced the game only an hour ago. Oh, and you can play it today. Really.

