Celebrities

Good 4 u! Looks like Olivia Rodrigo found love with Adam Faze

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 12 days ago

It might not be IG official yet, but it seems like Olivia Rodrigo has found someone that makes her feel “happy and healthy.” The Pop star and her new boyfriend shared PDA for the first time.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

Olivia Rodrigo
Entertainment
Celebrities
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
MusicForbes

Meet Olivia Rodrigo, Pop’s New Princess

Olivia Rodrigo keeps making pop-music history in 2021: The 18-year-old Disney star is proving to be the genre’s most promising—and record-breaking—new performer. After gaining fame on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched onto the music scene with the release of her first single in January 2021.
MusicVulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ Continues a Distinct Emo Tradition

“Teenage women have completely remade the landscape of Top 40 pop in the last 15 years.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s summer breakup anthem, “good 4 u,” is filled with the kind of ebullient angst that makes us want to spontaneously dance around our house and belt out the lyrics with abandon. Whether it’s the creeping baseline that pulls us in or the cathartic release of the chorus, we can’t get enough of this track. And we’re not alone, it seems. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” and, like its predecessor “drivers license,” has fueled and been fueled by viral TikTok memes that helped solidify the song’s position among 2021’s summer jams.
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
Olivia Rodrigo Can’t Start Her SOUR Tour Until 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest teenager to sweep the nation and world with a chart-topping album. SOUR is her first studio album and includes 11 tracks that have taken the world by storm. Unfortunately, though, due to her TV commitments, we might not be able to see Rodrigo in concert for a hot minute.
Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Good 4' No. 1 on Both the Album and Song Charts

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t budging… or at least, she never seems to for long. Although the teen singer does get tossed out of the top spot of either the album chart or songs chart on occasion, she invariably returns to conquer one or, as in the case of this week, both. Her “Good 4 U” continues its streak as a No. 1 song and is rejoined in chart dominance this week by her “Sour” album.
Olivia Rodrigo deserves chance to be herself

Being the voice of a generation carries a lot of weight. Not only are you a superstar, but you must be the ambassador for the generation’s need for political change, yet still find a way to stay relatable and accessible. This is a fine line, but one that Olivia Rodrigo...
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week. Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.
The Hill

Harris in Instagram post with Olivia Rodrigo: Vaccines are 'Good 4 U'

Vice President Harris took to Instagram Thursday to share scenes of Olivia Rodrigo's White House visit to push COVID-19 vaccination among younger Americans. "@oliviarodrigo and I agree, vaccines—they’re 'good 4 u.,'" the VP captioned the photo, which showed both women in pink suits, alluding to the pop singer's hit song.
Our Last Night turn Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u into heavy rock rager

New Hampshire post-hardcore band Our Last Night – who frequently set the internet ablaze with their covers – have heavied up one of the biggest songs of the year, good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo. The smash 2021 single – which is reminiscent of. ​’s 2007 Riot! banger Misery Business...
Olivia Rodrigo says getting vaccinated is 'compassionate'

Olivia Rodrigo thinks getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the "compassionate thing to do". The 18-year-old pop star recently visited the White House in a bid to encourage young Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, and she's explained why she thinks it's so important.

