Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC PM Scattered Storms Today Heat Returns Tomorrow. Good morning everyone. Scattered showers and a few rumbles continue to linger around the Long Island area and northeast into New England. It’ll be slow to clear, but we’ll get some blue patches and sun in the region before we start watching the radar again for scattered storms. Heat returns tomorrow and will stick with us through Wednesday, then we see a strong cold front move through on Thursday to give us a comfortable Friday – Sunday.