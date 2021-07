SAN ANTONIO - 2021 NBA Lottery prospect, Alperen Sengun, has worked out with the San Antonio Spurs according to his Instagram. Sengun, who comes from Turkey, is a 6’9, 240-pound center who has shown an impressive offensive skill set as he was named MVP of the Turkish Basketball Super League. In his MVP season, he averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game in what is considered one of the best basketball leagues outside of the NBA.