Appeal for Information After Windows of Three Cars Smashed in Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — A motorist is lucky they weren’t injured or killed after a large object came crashing through their windshield while driving. Lower Southampton Township Police report that on Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m., two white male youths described as being about thirteen years old wearing shorts and T-shirts, were seen running from the railroad bridge at Buck and Street Road, Lower Southampton Township after an object was dropped onto a vehicle traveling on Street Road. The vehicle’s windshield was destroyed and caused the driver to stop suddenly on the busy road which could have resulted in very serious injuries.