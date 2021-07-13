Appeal for Information After Windows of Three Cars Smashed in Bucks County
PERKASIE, PA — Residents of Perkasie, Bucks County are being asked if they can help police catch the offenders responsible for theft from three cars. Perkasie Borough Police state they are investigating three incidents of thefts from vehicles after windows were broken on the vehicles. The vehicles were parked at Menlo Aquatics Center on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, and the incidents are believed to have occurred between 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.www.mychesco.com
