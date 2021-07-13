Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts to receive $1.5 million for rural COVID response efforts

By Boston 25 News staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 12 days ago
BOSTON — The Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration announced it would provide Massachusetts with $1,550,256 to support COVID response efforts in rural parts of the state.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

The funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program will go to six rural hospitals in Massachusetts for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

