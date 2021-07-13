Hundreds evacuating Nespelem area in Okanogan County as 3 wildfires burn

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Three fires burning in Okanogan County have prompted Level 3 evacuations for Nespelem and surrounding areas. Resources from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will arrive to help with the fire on Tuesday morning.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. Level 3 evacuations mean residents need to evacuate now.

Two of the fires are located near Nespelem, Washington, and another is in the Inchelium District. The largest fire is the Chuweah Creek Fire, which has burned more than 1,000 acres so far. Several structures are threatened, including homes, tribal facilities and outbuildings, according to Mt. Tolman Fire Center, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation and DNR.

The Joe Moses Road Fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. on Monday and is estimated at 40 acres. Level 2 evacuations are in place for residents along Joe Moses Road.

The Frosty Meadows/Friedlander Fire is located within the Inchelium District and has burned one to 1.5 acres. The Hellgame Game Reserve and archaeological sites are threatened.

Fire officials said the fires were started by lightning.

SR 155 is open to evacuate from the fires. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Coulee Dam High School's main gym. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road.

There are a number of road closures in the area:

Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road.

Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Intersection at Buffalo Lake Road and Joe Moses Road.

There are power outages in the area and all phone lines are down, DNR said on Tuesday morning.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. They advise not to wait for door-to-door notification and to take action if needed.

According to Director of Public Safety Sabrina Desautel, all non-essential personnel in Nespelem will be on administrative leave Tuesday. In addition, Indian Health Services will be closed as well. .

