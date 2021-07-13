Cancel
POTUS

Biden to nominate former West Virginia health commissioner as drug czar

By Erin Doherty
Axios
 12 days ago
President Biden will nominate former West Virginia health commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta to be the administration's drug czar, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: If confirmed, Gupta will be the first physician to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as the nation grapples with surging deaths from drug overdoses.

Washington, DC
