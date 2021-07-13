Biden to nominate former West Virginia health commissioner as drug czar

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This is the first installment of a new Fortune series focused on efforts to revive the economy of West Virginia. For years, the state has been devastated by the declining demand for coal, a once-booming industry. It has battled high rates of unemployment, poverty, and drug addiction. Now efforts are underway to invest in the state as a center for technology and innovation. This ambitious goal is being financed by a trio of former West Virginians who have made it big in tech: ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers, longtime investor Ray Lane, and the former CEO of Intuit, Brad Smith. Along with plenty of people on the ground, they are pushing to make West Virginia a more attractive place to live, work, and innovate. Will they succeed, or even make a dent? It will likely take more than deep pockets to change the state’s image—and to truly bolster its embattled economy. But you have to start somewhere. And if West Virginia can do it, any region can.