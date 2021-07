MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been nine years since drought conditions in Minnesota were this bad. More than half the state is under severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ drought monitor. That’s up from about 40% earlier this month. Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the DNR, says the drought of 2012 lasted for more than a year, while our current drought is only in its fourth month. “We’ve a lot of the water in the soil in the top 2 feet, so that comparison about 2012 is when we lost a lot of water in the...