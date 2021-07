Sources say the Maple Leafs have granted Zach Hyman’s agent, Todd Reynolds permission to speak with other NHL clubs to investigate trading his rights. The Hyman news is tough to hear for fans of this player (of which there are many in Toronto), as it’s a pretty definitive statement on where things stand in contract negotiations between the two sides. But it makes a lot of sense from the Leafs’ perspective, particularly if they could grab a 2021 draft pick in a year where they own just three.