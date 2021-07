Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner, coming up on Friday, November 26, followed closely by Cyber Monday on Monday, November 29. More than ever, shoppers are turning to shopping online. There’s no need to push around heavy carts and stand in long lines when you can get access to all of the best deals from your computer or smartphone. Online shopping also lets you start shopping earlier to score the best prices. Anticipating this trend, Lowe’s has released many of its Black Friday savings early, so you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score some great deals.