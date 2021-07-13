Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia Journalist Attacked During Anti-LGBTQ Hate Crime Dies at Home Days Later

By Kyler Alvord
People
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA journalist who was beaten during an extremist, anti-LGBTQ attack in the country of Georgia's capital last week was found dead in his home Sunday, sparking citywide outrage to hold the people involved accountable. On July 5, Tbilisi Pride's plans to host a March for Dignity were disrupted by anti-gay...

people.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lgbtq#Politics#Breaking Crime News#Tbilisi Pride#Reuters#Bbc News#Interior#State Security Service#Patriarchate#Pro Russian#The U S Embassy#Georgian#The Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Related
Queens, NYAstoria Post

Woman Racially Abused, Sprayed With Water in Anti-Asian Hate Crime in LIC: NYPD

A woman was racially abused and sprayed with water in an anti-Asian bias attack on a Long Island City street in May, police said. The victim, a 55-year-old Asian American woman, was walking her dog in front of Chase Bank, located at 24-16 Queens Plaza South, at around noon on May 22 when she was approached by the suspect who splashed her with water from a bottle and made a racial slur, according to police.
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

Protests erupt in Georgia after beaten journalist dies

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Several thousand people protested in front of the Georgian parliament on Sunday evening, demanding that the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters. Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by...
Public SafetyFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries dies in hospital

Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries has died in hospital, according to CNN affiliate RTL News and a statement by his family published by national broadcaster NOS. The 64-year-old, known for his investigative work exposing the criminal underworld, was shot in Amsterdam on July 6, shortly after recording an interview with RTL.
Garfield County, UTksl.com

Sheriff defends deputy 'attacked' in stomped sign 'hate crime' arrest

The Garfield County sheriff issued a statement Wednesday defending a deputy who arrested a woman later charged with a hate crime after she allegedly crumpled up a pro-police sign in front of him. "We are greatly disturbed by the hatred shown to law enforcement officers for no apparent reason," he said. (Shutterstock) PANGUITCH — The Garfield County sheriff says the deputy who arrested a woman for allegedly stomping on a pro-police sign was "singled out and attacked" simply for being a law enforcement officer.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Jewish man attacked, robbed in alleged hate crime speaks out

The Jewish man who was attacked and robbed on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue didn’t even realize two people were beating him in the caught-on-camera assault that left him bloodied and screaming for help, he told The Post Sunday. “I thought it was one guy but when I saw...
North Andover, MABoston Globe

North Andover Police investigating hate crime targeting LGBTQ+ persons

A hate crime investigation is underway in North Andover where a resident has received death threats against LGBTQ+ persons after flying a Pride flag, according to police. An anonymous letter was left on the doorstep of a Village Green condominium, where a resident put the flag outside their home, police said in a press release issued Wednesday.
Queens, NYjacksonheightspost.com

Woman Busted for Series of Anti-Asian Hate Crime Attacks in Queens

A hate-filled woman was busted by police Thursday for allegedly going on an anti-Asian assault spree in Queens that left four people injured – including a 75-year-old woman she clobbered with a hammer. Maricia Bell, a 25-year-old woman from Utopia, was arrested on hate crimes charges for carrying out the...
Berkeley, CAEast Bay Times

Hate crime, assault charges in Berkeley attack

BERKELEY — A man has been charged with assault and a hate crime in a violent attack last week on a homeless man who is a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning community, who was asleep at his camp, police and court documents said. Court...
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Georgian Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava Dead After Attack by Anti-LGBTQ Mob at Pride March

A cameraman from the country Georgia has died from injuries sustained after being beaten by a far-right mob in Tbilisi, The Guardian reports. Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman, was found dead in his bed early Sunday morning after he was attacked by a violent group of anti-LGTBQ protestors nearly a week earlier and suffering fractures to his face. Georgia authorities have announced an investigation into Lashkarava's death as groups have continued to claim the nation is attacking journalists. “The government not only encourages violence against journalists, it is part of the violence,” said Nodar Meladze, an editor at TV Pirveli, the organization Lashhkarava worked for. Dozens of journalists were attacked during the anti-LGBTQ groups at the parade in Tbilisi before it was canceled due to safety concerns.
WorldInternational Business Times

TV Cameraman Dies After Being Brutally Beaten By Anti-LGBTQ Mob

A 37-year-old TV cameraman in Georgia was found dead in his bed early Sunday. The cameraman was beaten by anti-LGBTQ groups that were protesting a planned Pride march. A criminal investigation into his death was opened by Georgia's Interior Ministry. A 37-year-old television cameraman in Georgia has died after he...

Comments / 4

Community Policy