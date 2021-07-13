Georgia Journalist Attacked During Anti-LGBTQ Hate Crime Dies at Home Days Later

A cameraman from the country Georgia has died from injuries sustained after being beaten by a far-right mob in Tbilisi, The Guardian reports. Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman, was found dead in his bed early Sunday morning after he was attacked by a violent group of anti-LGTBQ protestors nearly a week earlier and suffering fractures to his face. Georgia authorities have announced an investigation into Lashkarava's death as groups have continued to claim the nation is attacking journalists. “The government not only encourages violence against journalists, it is part of the violence,” said Nodar Meladze, an editor at TV Pirveli, the organization Lashhkarava worked for. Dozens of journalists were attacked during the anti-LGBTQ groups at the parade in Tbilisi before it was canceled due to safety concerns.