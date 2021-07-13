Devastating Floods Will Dominate the 2030s Thanks to the Moon's Orbit and Climate Change

Now, there is no reasonable question that climate change is fueling these events and others around the globe, but there are questions about the details - why, even though the big picture is clear, the local effects of a warming planet are occasionally surprising. Michael Mann is a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, and the author of "The New Climate War: The Fight To Take Back Our Planet." We turn to him now because, you know, he's got a pretty good track record on climate predictions.