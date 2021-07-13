Devastating Floods Will Dominate the 2030s Thanks to the Moon's Orbit and Climate Change
The wobbly orbit of the Moon, combined with the effects of human-driven climate change, will substantially increase coastal flooding across the United States starting in the 2030s, according to a new study co-authored by NASA scientists that raises the alarm about this impending deluge.
