Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Provides Hilarious ‘Key’ Detail to His Role in 1992 Car Commercial

By Katie Maloney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oe4N_0avgHkmv00

Every actor gets their start somewhere, and for ‘NCIS’ star Michael Weatherly, that somewhere was commercials. Weatherly recently shared a link to one of his very first acting gigs, and it’s everything “NCIS” fans ever needed. No, it’s not an Anthony DiNozzo/ Ziva David spin-off series. But it is equally as cute. The video is a 1992 commercial during which a baby-faced young Weatherly plays a guy working on his car.

Along with the video, Weatherly wrote a hilarious caption. He revealed that he wasn’t able to drive when he filmed the commercial. He wrote, “The key to this ad is that I had no driver’s license when we shot it… 1992 Chief Auto Parts Commercial.”

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Starred In A Chief Auto Parts Commercial In 1992

The ‘NCIS’ star was only 24 years old when he filmed the commercial. And despite not legally being able to drive, Michael Weatherly confidently works on the car during the Chief Auto Parts commercial. During one scene, Weatherly sits in his garage while taking a break from auto mechanics. During his break, he talks about the benefits of purchasing car parts from Chief.

“I like working on my car as much as I like driving it,” says Weatherly. And when it comes to parts, the store I count on most often is Chief. It seems like they’re always doing something special for guys like me.”

The narrator for the commercial then advertises the Chief Memorial Day Sale. The company was running specials on Castrol motor oil and Peak summer coolant.

“Chief Auto Parts takes care of me like I take care of my car,” says Weatherly as the commercial fades to black. We don’t know about you all but we are ready to buy some oil and coolant! Thanks, young Michael Weatherly, for the suggestions!

How Are Fans Responding To The Throwback Video?

Everybody loves a good throwback video, especially when it’s from one of your favorite actors. Well, that’s certainly the case for “NCIS” fans. Weatherly shared the video on Monday and fans are already loving it.

One fan wrote, “I love how you find these jewels! Ok, no driver’s license at 24. You had been living in New York. I’d love to know, did you know anything about working on a car engine at all?”

Another user replied, “Wow! I hadn’t seen this lovely commercial before, how adorable, thanks for sharing! Do you like convertibles?”

One fan made a joke about Weatherly’s former ‘NCIS’ co-star Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs on the show. They wrote, “Did you drive like Gibbs back then?”

One more fan complimented Weatherly’s acting skills. They wrote, “Excellent acting as a fully licensed driver…we’d expect nothing less.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Car Parts#Drivers License#Ncis#Castrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Gets Much-Needed Assist from Congresswoman for Passport Issue

On Tuesday afternoon, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings received a helping hand from some of his almost half a million Twitter followers. At times being famous can definitely have its advantages. Jennings seemed to be in a bit of a bind today over one of his children’s passports. Jennings has two teenaged kids, an eldest son and a younger daughter. Evidently, the family has been waiting for months for one of their passports to be renewed to no avail.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Former Star Michael Weatherly Thought He ‘Knew More Information’ About Show Playing ‘No. 2’ Behind Mark Harmon

In a recent interview, Michael Weatherly said he “knew more information” about NCIS while playing the show’s No.2 role behind Mark Harmon. “When you are No.1, there are people who don’t want you to know certain things,” Weatherly said during the interview. “Whether it’s a legal liability or it’s just that they don’t want to bother you, everyone wants to kind of keep you in a bubble. And I watched Mark [Harmon] fight very hard to stay out of that bubble and try to stay in touch, or stay integrated and have the information.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote de Pablo Revealed the ‘Most Rewarding’ Part of Starring on the Show

NCIS fans were crushed when Cote de Pablo left their favorite show. She played Ziva David, the former Mossad officer turned special agent to fierce perfection. When the actress left the show in 2013, NCIS writers explained that she’d returned to her native Israel. But then, they opted to kill off the character in order to say goodbye to another one, Anthony DiNozzo. In May 2016, DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, learned that he and Ziva had a daughter. And in a tragedy, Ziva died in an explosion, so DiNozzo left NCIS left to care for daughter, Tali.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Alum Michael Weatherly Says Mark Harmon Taught Him to ‘Stay Complicated’ as an Actor

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly described in an interview why Mark Harmon’s lesson to “stay complicated” as an actor has been so impactful on his career. “What I learned from Mark Harmon is that it’s my job as an actor to stay complicated and to keep that,” Weatherly said in the interview. “Thankfully, we had a great writer and he makes sure that I’m very complicated. Much more complicated than I am in real life.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Jokingly Compared Leaving the Show to a ‘Used Car’ in 2016 Interview

NCIS has thrilled and engrossed viewers for almost two decades now. It hit the airwaves in 2003 as a spinoff of JAG. Since then, it has gone on to become its own franchise, spawning several spinoffs. With so many episodes and storylines, viewers become attached to certain characters over time. However, many of those characters have since left the show. People like Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and Pauley Perrette were loved by fans. However, they all left the show for different reasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Convinced Ziva David Will Return To Show in Season 19

Some NCIS fans are theorizing that Ziva David will return to the show for season 19. The fan-favorite character, played by Cote de Pablo, has only appeared once in recent years. She’s one of many members of the original main cast that essentially left the show. Everyone on NCIS thought Ziva was dead after season 11, but she returned in season 16.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Beautifully Detailed His Wife’s Proud Reaction to Seeing Their Son on Show

He is the young version of a familiar face on “NCIS.” In seven episodes of the hit CBS series, actor Sean Harmon can be seen portraying a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There is another piece that makes the young actor’s mug a little more recognizable. He actually IS a young version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s character. The young actor is the son of Harmon and his wife, fellow actor, Pam Dawber.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Said Joining Show in Full-Time Role was ‘Scary’

“NCIS” actress Emily Wickersham knew before joining the show in a full-time role that it wouldn’t always be easy. Wickersham, who joined the show in its 11th season on CBS before leaving at the end of last season, took the spot vacated by Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David, on the show. Now Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop, knew that she would have big shoes to fill.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo Acted in a Volkswagon Commercial Just One Year Before Landing Role as Ziva David

Former NCIS actress Cote De Pablo really struck big when she landed the role. Just a year before, she acted in a commercial for Volkswagon. The actress left the show in season 10, but her character, Ziva David, is still iconic amongst NCIS fans. While she reprised her role for a brief few episodes in seasons 16 and 17, Cote De Pablo has not made a return as a full-time cast member.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Michael Weatherly: Celebrating the ‘NCIS’ Alum’s Best Career Moments

Yesterday, former NCIS actor Michael Weatherly celebrates his 53rd birthday. We know—we didn’t believe it, either. The age-defying celebrity is best known for his role as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the CBS hit crime drama. Weatherly’s character was a fan-favorite for the duration of his time on the show, portraying a suave and confident agent that falls madly in love with his colleague. In honor of his birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of Weatherly’s most memorable moments on NCIS.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Drops Intense Snap in Honor of His ‘53rd Birthday Feeling’

Whether he looks it or not, NCIS former star Michael Weatherly turned 53-years-old yesterday. And the celebrity is a bit unsure of how he feels about it. In commemoration of his birthday, he posted a photo to Twitter with the caption, “53rd birthday feeling…”. The photo was a close-up shot of Sean Connery portraying James Bond with a deadpan expression. But we’re not sure what Weatherly worried about. As one of NCIS’s all-time favorite characters and “one of the hottest men on television,” another year older is another year adored.

Comments / 0

Community Policy