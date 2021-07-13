Alien Boy – “Nothing’s Enough”

Someone took a kayak to the show. In Richmond, the first big punk show since the pandemic happened in a space that isn’t really a space at all. It’s an outdoor area underneath a bridge, next to a river. Between bands, my friend and I were sitting on a log down by the water, and we looked over to see someone strapping on a helmet and sliding his kayak into the river. We couldn’t tell whether he’d planned to kayak to the punk show or whether he just happened to be riding by and thought he’d check out whatever was going on over there. Either way, what a cool guy. We should all be taking kayaks to shows.