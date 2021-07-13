Cancel
Alien Boy – “Nothing’s Enough”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Alien Boy announced their new album, Don’t Know What I Am, with the energetic lead single “The Way I Feel.” Today, the Portland band is back with the album’s second single, “Nothing’s Enough,” another melodic roar about the interior struggles we fear the most. “I ask again/ Am I talking to myself?” Sonia Weber sings in its opening lines. “Most days I’d rather sit alone/ Feeling close scares me the most. Here’s Weber on the track:

MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.
MusicStereogum

The Month In Hardcore: July 2021

Someone took a kayak to the show. In Richmond, the first big punk show since the pandemic happened in a space that isn’t really a space at all. It’s an outdoor area underneath a bridge, next to a river. Between bands, my friend and I were sitting on a log down by the water, and we looked over to see someone strapping on a helmet and sliding his kayak into the river. We couldn’t tell whether he’d planned to kayak to the punk show or whether he just happened to be riding by and thought he’d check out whatever was going on over there. Either way, what a cool guy. We should all be taking kayaks to shows.
CelebritiesStereogum

Xenia Rubinos – “Working All The Time”

For the past year, Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles — “Who Shot Ya?, “Did My Best,” and, most recently, “Cógelo Suave” — and now she’s ready to announce where all those singles are coming from: a new full-length called Una Rosa, 14 tracks split up between a fiery RED half and a cooler BLUE side.
MusicStereogum

Runnner – “Monochrome”

Back in May, Noah Weinman announced his debut on Run For Cover, Always Repeating. The album packages last year’s One Of One EP with re-recordings of songs from 2017’s Awash. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “Awash” and “Urgent Care.” Today, Weinman’s back with one more ahead of the album’s arrival on Friday.
Chicago, ILStereogum

Stream La Armada’s Righteous New Hardcore EP Opías

The five-piece punk band La Armada formed two decades ago in the Dominican Republic, and they’ve called Chicago their home base for more than half of that time. So when La Armada open their new three-song EP Opías with a sound clip of some Fox News ghoul talking about “massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people,” the band clearly wants it known that these fuckheads are targeting them.
MusicStereogum

Torres – “Thirstier”

A few months back, Mackenzie Scott announced her latest album as Torres, Thirstier, which is out in just a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and “Hug From A Dinosaur” from it so far and today she’s sharing the album’s title track. It starts pillowy and reflective but bursts into a searing chorus, with Scott’s words spilling out with feverish desire. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies/ Baby keep your hands all over me,” she sings in it, ending with a desperate declaration: “The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.” Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

W.H. Lung – “Showstopper”

British group W.H. Lung (no relation to White Lung — they’re named after a Chinese supermarket in their native Manchester) are releasing their sophomore album Vanities in September. Dancey lead single “Pearl In The Palm,” which we named one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, got us plenty excited for the LP. And now they’re back with another track, the new wave banger “Showstopper.”
MusicStereogum

Morly – “Wasted”

Last month, Morly announced her debut album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, which arrives after a string of EPs that stretch back to 2015. Lead single “Dance To You” was an elegant sigh and the album’s next single is more of the same, with a choral gospel component and Katy Morley’s powerful voice singing about an intoxication that gets to be far too much: “How do I stop the rush? When will I learn I’ve had enough? I swore, just a little more, and you’d feel it too.” Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven” (Metallica Cover)

Last month, Metallica announced plans for The Metallica Blacklist, a crazy and ambitious project in which 53 different artists would try their hands at covering songs from the self-titled Metallica blockbuster known universally as the “Black Album.” We’ve posted a few of those covers as they’ve come out, and they have been wild rides. Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and OFF! have all submitted their versions of Metallica songs, and now Diet Cig have stepped into the fray, as well.
MusicStereogum

King Woman – “Boghz”

King Woman are releasing their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard two stunning tracks from it, “Morning Star” and “Psychic Wound,” and today the Kris Esfandiari-led project is giving us one more, “Boghz,” a glowering and immersive thrall. “It’s a tragic story about one ancient soul split in two separate bodies. Only knowing a sick and twisted version of love, one half nearly destroys the other,” Esfandiari said. “It’s about being at the mercy of a sadistic person who you have an undeniable psychic bond with.” Listen below.
MusicStereogum

Pip Blom – “It Should Have Been Fun”

A month ago, Dutch group Pip Blom announced Welcome Break, the follow-up album to 2019’s Boat. They also released the lead single, “Keep It Together,” and now they’re back with a brooding indie rock ballad “It Should Have Been Fun.” The vocalist, whose name is actually Pip Blom, has an endearing, evocative voice as she tries downplay a relationship gone awry: “It’s not the end of the world/ It’s not the end of the world.”
MusicStereogum

Artist To Watch: Indigo De Souza

“I’m sure everyone’s had this conversation,” Indigo De Souza says before recounting a conversation that certainly not everyone has had: “About when you love someone so much that you’re not sure if you want to be the one to die before they die so that you don’t have to experience their death, or if you want to die after they do so they don’t have to experience yours.”
MusicStereogum

Bad Bad Hats – “Detroit Basketball”

Minneapolis-based trio Bad Bad Hats had an endearing debut in 2015 with Psychic Reader. In 2018, they unleashed their sophomore record Lightning Round, and today they’ve announced its follow-up, Walkman. The lead single, “Detroit Basketball,” is out now. The song is their signature brand of catchy indie pop with Kerry...
MusicStereogum

Stream Gang Of Youths’ New Surprise EP total serene, Featuring An Elbow Cover

One month ago today, Sydney rock band Gang Of Youths returned with “the angel of 8th ave.,” their first new song since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The track infused the group’s hearty arena-indie sound with some War On Drugs/Killers style synth action, and upon its release, singer David Le’aupepe told Zane Lowe, “It’s probably the only song that you’ll hear from us from now that sounds remotely kind of what we sounded like the previous kind of six to eight years.”
MusicStereogum

BADBADNOTGOOD – “Signal From The Noise”

BADBADNOTGOOD, the hip-hop-leaning, collab-happy Toronto jazz combo, have announced the new album Talk Memory. Their first for XL Recordings, the LP features contributions from a murderer’s row of musicians: Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and Brandee Younger — plus visuals from fashion designer Virgil Abloh, whose firm Alaska-Alaska is responsible for Talk Memory‘s album cover.
MusicStereogum

Shannon Lay – “Awaken And Allow” & “Geist”

A couple months ago, Shannon Lay released “Rare To Wake,” a gorgeous new track that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s announcing a whole new album, Geist, the follow-up to 2019’s August, and she’s releasing two more songs from it, “Awaken And Allow” and the album’s title track.
Beauty & FashionRevolver

Hear Between the Buried and Me's Turbulent New Song "Revolution in Limbo"

Revolver has vinyl copies of many classic Between the Buried and Me albums like The Great Misdirect and The Silent Circus available in our shop. Grab yours now!. Next month, Between the Buried and Me will unveil the long-awaited sequel to their seminal 2007 opus, Colors. The progressive metalcore titans already gave us a taste of the record with a song called "Fix the Error" that featured Mike Portnoy on the kit, and now they're back with another preview called "Revolution in Limbo."
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

20 Teen Angst Anthems to Melt Your Icy, Black Heart

To quote modern-day philosopher Fred Durst, sometimes it's just one of those days. Whether or not we care to admit it, we all went through our teen angst phase. Maybe we failed a test, had a nasty fight with our parents or got dumped at the Friday night football game. Either way, we all know the feeling that the world is weighing down on us, threatening to break our backs — and the only solace we can find is in music.
MusicStereogum

Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard – “Only Love”

Tycho, the electronic project of Scott Hansen, has collaborated with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard for a lush, synthy new single, “Only Love.” Gibbard’s distinct vocals are as refreshing as ever, and the lyrics are familiarly high-stakes in the context of romance: “Only love will save this place,” he repeats.

