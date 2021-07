One of the biggest video game franchises in the world is NBA 2K and every single year, the game gets a brand new iteration that represents the current NBA season. With each passing year, the game receives some graphical updates all while new features are added to appease gamers who want to justify spending $60 on the same game every year. While 2K has received criticism in the past, "NBA 2K22" is looking to right the wrongs from last year, and it seems like some interesting modes could be introduced.