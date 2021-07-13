Colony Square’s new food hall, Politan Row , is now open with Bar Politan, Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings, Unbelibubble, and YOM. Details at colonysquare.com/politan-row .

Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar , the first Black-owned brewery in Georgia, is now open at 1308 Glenwood Ave. Grab a brew with some smoked gouda oysters or an alligator po’boy. Find out more at hippinhopsbrewery.com .

Cozy up with a book while selecting from more than 200 bottles and 15 wines by the glass along with small, shareable plates at Lucian Books & Wine . This unique Buckhead spot is at 3005 Peachtree Road. Find out more at lucianbooksandwine.com .

Decatur is home to the second outpost of Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen at 130 Clairmont Ave. Find out more at hattiemariesbarbecue.com .

Velvet Taco has a second location at The Interlock in West Midtown, 1115 Howell Mill Rd. Menu favorites include Spicy Tikka Chicken, Korean Fried Rice and Mexi-Cali Shrimp Tacos. Details at velvettaco.com .

Incoming

5Church: Second location coming to 3379 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. (Fall)

Saint-Germain: Ponce City Market favorite opening second location in Buckhead Village. (Late summer)

Epicurean Atlanta: Midtown culinary themed hotel will have three places to wine and dine: Aerial Kitchen & Bar, Office Bar and Reverence. (Late fall)

The post New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more appeared first on Atlanta Intown .