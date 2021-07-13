Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more

By Collin Kelley
Posted by 
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyVlx_0avgHXGM00
Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar

Colony Square’s new food hall, Politan Row , is now open with Bar Politan, Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings, Unbelibubble, and YOM. Details at colonysquare.com/politan-row .

Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar , the first Black-owned brewery in Georgia, is now open at 1308 Glenwood Ave. Grab a brew with some smoked gouda oysters or an alligator po’boy.  Find out more at hippinhopsbrewery.com .

Cozy up with a book while selecting from more than 200 bottles and 15 wines by the glass along with small, shareable plates at Lucian Books & Wine . This unique Buckhead spot is at 3005 Peachtree Road. Find out more at lucianbooksandwine.com .

Decatur is home to the second outpost of Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen at 130 Clairmont Ave. Find out more at hattiemariesbarbecue.com .

Velvet Taco has a second location at The Interlock in West Midtown, 1115 Howell Mill Rd. Menu favorites include Spicy Tikka Chicken, Korean Fried Rice and Mexi-Cali Shrimp Tacos. Details at velvettaco.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ0nd_0avgHXGM00
A rendering of 5Church Buckhead

Incoming

5Church: Second location coming to 3379 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. (Fall)

Saint-Germain: Ponce City Market favorite opening second location in Buckhead Village. (Late summer)

Epicurean Atlanta: Midtown culinary themed hotel will have three places to wine and dine: Aerial Kitchen & Bar, Office Bar and Reverence. (Late fall)

The post New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
68
Followers
72
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
City
Glenwood, GA
Decatur, GA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Food Drink#Lucian Books Wine#Belli Pizzeria#Mi Grill#Federal Burger#Tandoori Pizza Wings#Yom#Texas Style Bbq#Cajun Kitchen#Spicy Tikka Chicken#Korean#Mexi Cali#Aerial Kitchen Bar#Office Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Atlanta Intown

Construction complete at Colony Square revamp after four years of work

Hoar Construction has completed construction on the redevelopment of Colony Square in Midtown. Over the past four years, Hoar completed a 200,000-square-foot renovation of two existing buildings (100 and 400), the ground-up construction of a new building featuring the IPIC cinema and Politan Row food hall, and two new Class A office buildings with street-level… The post Construction complete at Colony Square revamp after four years of work appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Posted by
Atlanta Intown

A Stitch in Time: Artist Marquetta Johnson shares legacy of quilting with new generation

“It’s kind of like jazz,” explains Marquetta Johnson as she gestures at the quilts on display in her studio. She describes her work as simultaneously improvisational and steeped in legacy and tradition. Johnson shared an example: the great jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk said that to create improvisational music he had to work hard… The post A Stitch in Time: Artist Marquetta Johnson shares legacy of quilting with new generation appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Art of Banksy exhibition moving to Underground Atlanta

“The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” exhibition is moving to Underground Atlanta for its opening this fall. Originally set for the Westside Cultural Arts Center, which recently hosted the Sistine Chapel exhibit, the presenters decided to make a venue change due to “strong interest” in tickets. The show will run Sept. 3 to Jan. 9.… The post Art of Banksy exhibition moving to Underground Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: LGBTQ preservation grant; The Stitch lives; East Atlanta library reopens

The City of Atlanta is the recipient of a Federal Historic Preservation Grant to develop a Historic Context Statement for LGBTQ historic resources and preservation. The nearly $25,000 award represents the collective efforts of several City partners: Historic Atlanta, Inc., the Midtown Neighbors Association, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Mailchimp, the Georgia Trust for… The post News Briefs: LGBTQ preservation grant; The Stitch lives; East Atlanta library reopens appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Perspectives in Architecture: Firm reaches new heights with skyscraper

In 1885, Home Insurance Building in Chicago, Illinois captured nationwide attention of architects and engineers as the world’s first skyscraper. Use of a revolutionary steel frame by Chicago architect and engineer William Le Baron Jenney allowed for greater building height and stability without the weight of traditional masonry construction. Featuring steel construction, Equitable Building by… The post Perspectives in Architecture: Firm reaches new heights with skyscraper appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

In the Mix: Stephanie Stuckey is on a mission rebuild family roadside empire

Stephanie Stuckey spent more than a decade in the Georgia House of Representatives, before becoming director of  an environmentally focused law firm then the City of Atlanta’s director of sustainability and chief resilience officer. In 2019, she bought back the family business – the famed chain of roadside stores called Stuckey’s. Now as CEO, she’s… The post In the Mix: Stephanie Stuckey is on a mission rebuild family roadside empire appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Nourishing A Dream: Artist & advocate Quianah Upton raising funds for black-owned greenhouse cafe

One year after its launch, a crowdfunding effort to build a black-owned greenhouse eatery with a social mission continues forging ahead. Artist, event producer and social justice advocate Quianah Upton is raising money to build Nourish Botanica, a lush dining cafe inside a greenhouse. Plans are to serve Caribbean and Southern plant-based foods and beverages… The post Nourishing A Dream: Artist & advocate Quianah Upton raising funds for black-owned greenhouse cafe appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Krispy Kreme burns again; Disco Kroger’s last boogie; Cook Park ribbon cutting

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department was on scene at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after another fire broke out in the shuttered doughnut shop. Flames were showing through the roof when the trucks arrived, but firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly. The Krispy Kreme has been closed since mid-February when… The post News Briefs: Krispy Kreme burns again; Disco Kroger’s last boogie; Cook Park ribbon cutting appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Women pave the way in growing hospitality industry

It’s 2021 and you can plan an entire weekend visiting restaurants, bars, and retail stores in Atlanta that are owned by women. A femme filled weekend like that would have been hard to come by 30 years ago, so we thought we would catch up with restaurateur/chef Anne Quatrano and wine broker Lisa Bonet to… The post Women + Wine: Women pave the way in growing hospitality industry appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
RestaurantsPosted by
Atlanta Intown

A Taste of Summerhill: The revitalized neighborhood has become a foodie destination

Summerhill is home to a variety of restaurants and food shops that share the same grounded, Intown feel as the neighborhood. You can find everything from well-loved basics – like Southern barbecue, hot dogs and pizza – to specialty beers, desserts and ice cream. Here’s a sampling of the hot spots in Summerhill for foodies.… The post A Taste of Summerhill: The revitalized neighborhood has become a foodie destination  appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Hot Fun In The Summertime: Theatre, music & festivals on tap for return to in-person arts

From live theatre and big exhibitions to films and festivals, the arts scene is heating up. And this summer it’s going to be live and in-person. After more than a year of streaming and online events, Intown art organizations are roaring back with a variety of events for all ages and interests. Check out some… The post Hot Fun In The Summertime: Theatre, music & festivals on tap for return to in-person arts appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: What the Truck, Second Helpings, and Ecco Buckhead’s new chef

Tenth Street Ventures and Wolf Ideas Group have a new food truck park called What the Truck at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on the Westside. The park is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a D.J. will play and a $5 entrance fee will be charged.… The post Quick Bites: What the Truck, Second Helpings, and Ecco Buckhead’s new chef appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Lime scooters return; electric bus grant; OnPay moving to Ponce City Market

Lime is bringing its fleet of scooters and e-bikes back to Atlanta after pulling out of the city in early 2020. The company announced this week it would  put 1,500 scooters and 500 e-bikes on the streets this summer after receiving permit approval from the city. When Lime left last year, it cited profitability as… The post News Briefs: Lime scooters return; electric bus grant; OnPay moving to Ponce City Market appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend

If you’re looking for 4th of July fireworks, you’ll have to head outside Atlanta to find them, but don’t fret – there’s still plenty to do around the metro this holiday weekend. Decatur Fireworks While the big fireworks displays usually held at Centennial Olympic Park and Lenox Square have been canceled again, the City of… The post Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Read All About It: New indie bookstore opens in Virginia-Highland

The community has quickly embraced Virginia Highland Books, located a stone’s throw from the Virginia Avenue and N. Highland Avenue intersection, even before its soft launch. “The amount of interest is very reassuring,” owner Sandy Huff said. “Bookstores have to have neighborhood support to succeed. So far, people seem excited so that’s a step in… The post Read All About It: New indie bookstore opens in Virginia-Highland appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Visual ArtPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Inaugural class unveiled for Midtown Heart of the Arts residency program

Midtown Alliance has announced the inaugural class for the Midtown Heart of the Arts Residency Program. The program provides established visual artists with studio workspaces inside various commercial properties for one year, a $2,500 stipend and the opportunity to increase their audience. Midtown Alliance held an open call for artist applications in March and received… The post Inaugural class unveiled for Midtown Heart of the Arts residency program appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Property Spotlight: Flats at the Indie condo project just steps from BeltLine

  Capital City Real Estate has completed its new condo project, Flats at the Indie, located on Airline Street in Old Fourth Ward. The one- and two-bedroom and penthouse condos are priced from the $300s to the $600s, and feature outdoor rooftop terraces, a pool and lounge area with views of the city, onsite pet… The post Property Spotlight: Flats at the Indie condo project just steps from BeltLine appeared first on Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy