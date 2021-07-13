Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Paint Class in Session Fruits and Veggies

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLhYZ_0avgHWNd00

Friday, July 16, 2021

6:00 pm

Event by Trinity Ceramics Gifts & More Tickets · $30 www.eventbrite.com/e/160147536593 Public Event Hey Everyone…it is that time again for the Paint class in Session. This is a paint your own ceramic fruits and veggies. You will get to pick 5 veggies or fruit to paint. You will be using ceramic glaze paints. After you finished painting them we will fire them up in the kiln for pickup the following week. This is a fun class to do.

Everything will be supplied for the making of your special pieces. Paints and tools and someone to help you.
The class will be on Friday July 16th @ 6pm
The cost is $30
There are only 18 seats available so get your ticket/seat before they sell out.
Also, Sherry with Sherry’s Home Studio will be doing a live demo of this class on July 7th at 7pm. Check her out and see how easy it is to paint the fruit and veggies and see some of the results of the fruit.
You can catch her live on Facebook at our shop Trinity Ceramics and on Sherry’s Facebook page “Sherry’s Home Studio “ ** Special Note: So you may be thinking about where am I going to put these after I paint them. Well, someone (Greg) said he thought about getting a cornucopia and putting his fruit in and decorating it up for the holidays. Then this little light buld pop on in my head and went….”Wow…what I great idea!! So, because of this great idea, we will be offering the cornucopias. We only have 10 available. If you are interestead in getting one, please let me know and it can be purchase on the day of the class. We have several small ones for $10 and several large ones for $13 .. it will be a first come, first pick
https://www.facebook.com/TrinityCeramics1more/
https://www.facebook.com/sherryshomestudio/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160147536593 Use Promo code: EarlyBird8 and get $8 off
it is only good until I go live.

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

253
Followers
136
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Paints#Painting#Local Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Recipessandiegomagazine.com

Sweet & Savory Stone Fruit Cooking Class

Learn how to make sweet and savory recipes with stone fruit while enjoying the afternoon at beautiful Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. We'll make Bellini mocktails (or bring your own bubbles), Grilled Stone fruit Caprese Salad, Creamy Chickpea Cherry Pinwheels & Baked Plum Crisp.
Pawtucket, RIValley Breeze

Heritage Corridor hosting painting session Saturday

PAWTUCKET – Celebrate World Watercolor Month and join the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor for a plein air painting session at Slater Memorial Park, 831 Armistice Blvd., on Saturday, July 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy painting in the media of your choice on the grounds of...
AgricultureOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tis the season for fruits and vegetables

The season of possibility and an endless supply of exciting activities. While there are many opportunities to participate in the fun this season brings, there’s also room to balance it with a healthy lifestyle. Drink more water, be active outdoors, wear sunscreen, get adequate sleep — to name a few.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

What the Heck Are Funeral Potatoes?

The world of food is replete with weird names that — at least initially — don't seem to tell the full story. A baked Alaska is hardly baked, and didn't come from Alaska. Head cheese is, uh, not cheese. And if you ask for sweetbread thinking you're about to get something you'd find at a bakery, you're going to be very disappointed.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Keep A Quarter In Your Freezer

There are several items you might find in a well-stocked freezer, from frozen fruits and vegetables to some carefully packed-away leftovers. However, there's one thing you likely never considered keeping in the freezer that just might come in handy — a quarter. No, you can't use the quarter to whip up any impromptu snacks or quick weeknight dinners, but it serves an equally important function. A simple quarter can give you a good indication of whether the power has cut out in your freezer at any point, giving you a bit of a warning in terms of the safety of your frozen foods.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Gardeninggrit.com

Growing Veggies in Fall and Winter

For years we’ve been planting our vegetable garden in spring and summer, enjoying the bounty until it runs out or the plants die with the first frosts of fall. We’ve used mulch and row cover to extend the harvest a bit, but we’ve never had anything fresh from the garden past October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy