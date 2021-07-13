Paint Class in Session Fruits and Veggies
Friday, July 16, 2021
6:00 pmEvent by Trinity Ceramics Gifts & More Tickets · $30 www.eventbrite.com/e/160147536593 Public Event Hey Everyone…it is that time again for the Paint class in Session. This is a paint your own ceramic fruits and veggies. You will get to pick 5 veggies or fruit to paint. You will be using ceramic glaze paints. After you finished painting them we will fire them up in the kiln for pickup the following week. This is a fun class to do.
Everything will be supplied for the making of your special pieces. Paints and tools and someone to help you.
The class will be on Friday July 16th @ 6pm
The cost is $30
There are only 18 seats available so get your ticket/seat before they sell out.
Also, Sherry with Sherry’s Home Studio will be doing a live demo of this class on July 7th at 7pm. Check her out and see how easy it is to paint the fruit and veggies and see some of the results of the fruit.
You can catch her live on Facebook at our shop Trinity Ceramics and on Sherry’s Facebook page “Sherry’s Home Studio “ ** Special Note: So you may be thinking about where am I going to put these after I paint them. Well, someone (Greg) said he thought about getting a cornucopia and putting his fruit in and decorating it up for the holidays. Then this little light buld pop on in my head and went….”Wow…what I great idea!! So, because of this great idea, we will be offering the cornucopias. We only have 10 available. If you are interestead in getting one, please let me know and it can be purchase on the day of the class. We have several small ones for $10 and several large ones for $13 .. it will be a first come, first pick https://www.facebook.com/TrinityCeramics1more/
https://www.facebook.com/sherryshomestudio/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160147536593 Use Promo code: EarlyBird8 and get $8 off
it is only good until I go live.
For more information please contact the organizers.
