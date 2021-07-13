She Had No LGBTQ Role Model at Work. So She Built a Tech Platform for Inclusive Mentoring

Engage in meaningful work — both in and outside of the workplace. I work full-time in public service and am incredibly proud of and fulfilled by the work that I do. In addition to my role at JASA, I also offer premarital counseling, which is another facet of my work that brings me fulfillment. Outside of my work, I make sure to engage politically by voting in every election. I also organize a Community Supported Agriculture program in my community and volunteer on the board of the spiritual community of which I’m a member.