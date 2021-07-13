Cancel
She Had No LGBTQ Role Model at Work. So She Built a Tech Platform for Inclusive Mentoring

By Shivani Vora
Cover picture for the articleHayley Sudbury is the founder and CEO of Werkin, a technology platform that helps employers increase diversity and inclusion through mentoring and coaching. Founded in 2016, the company has raised $3 million from angel investors and counts the multinational assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services firm EY among its clients. Sudbury, 42, was born in North Queensland, Australia, and immigrated to London before settling in New York in 2019. An outspoken member of the LGBTQ community, she was inspired to start Werkin after her own experience of self-discovery while working as an executive at Barclays. --As told to Shivani Vora.

