Business

BKD picks KC exec to lead new global tax practice

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 12 days ago
BKD hired a leader for its new Global Tax Integration practice, which it hopes will help the firm add more Midwest public companies as clients.

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
