BKD picks KC exec to lead new global tax practice

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Babak Nikravesh as a partner in its Global Tax Department, resident in the firm’s Palo Alto office. Mr. Nikravesh brings to the firm 20 years of experience representing sovereign investors in their investments and other activities in the United States and abroad. The addition of Mr. Nikravesh underscores the continued expansion of Morrison & Foerster’s tax and funds capabilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe. His arrival follows the addition of Tax partners Anthony Carbone and Jay Blaivas in New York, and Sophie Allen in London, and Funds partners Serena Tan in Asia, and Leonora Shalet in New York.