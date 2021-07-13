Award-Winning Callisto Quartet To Make Saugatuck Fest Debut

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter. The Ann Arbor-based Akropolis Reed Quintet will finish off the 31st season of the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck on Thursday and Friday, with concerts at 7:30 pm in the Woman's Club of Saugatuck. Now in its 10th year, the unusual quintet of clarinet, bass clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, and oboe has won seven national chamber music prizes since 2011, including the 2014 Fischoff Gold Medal and the 2015 Fischoff Educator Award.