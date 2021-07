All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pixie Posy is an abstract gathering of fairies, pixies, and angels in image, sound, and movement, inspired by the true story of what may well have been staged photos as well as a selection of paintings and drawings from the 19th & 20th centuries featuring these fantastic creatures. Let us consider these wee little ones that have danced and perhaps do dance among us.