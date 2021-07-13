Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge Street Performer Program relaunches

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Arts announced that it is issuing permits for street performers as the city reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers interested in obtaining a permit to perform in public areas should visit the Cambridge Arts office at 344 Broadway, second floor, Cambridge, during normal business hours to complete an application. The permit is free. Individual performers, as well as those playing in groups, must obtain permits. It takes about five minutes and applicants walk out with a permit in hand.

