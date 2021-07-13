The Woodlands Charities Names 5 Nonprofits to Benefit from annual Halloween Party

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Charities is planning the 4th Annual Into the Woods Halloween Party and Fundraiser for Oct. 30, 2021. The organizations named are Yes to Youth Montgomery County (Y2Y), Community Assistance Center (CAC), The Woodlands Family YMCA (The Y), The Rotary Club of The Woodlands and New Danville as the beneficiaries of the fundraiser. In the past, TWC only had one beneficiary per year. The organization decided to open the party efforts to multiple nonprofits this year to bring awareness to and raise funds for more charities.