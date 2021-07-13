Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The MaD JaCKRaTS' Makin' a Movie

nohoartsdistrict.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite as electrifying as live improvised comedy, and LPNSImprov troupe The MaD JaCKRaTS deliver a fun take on the art form with their monthly comedy show Makin’ a Movie. Each show opens with a quick musical parody based on the month’s theme and then continues with three improvised segments which kick off with an audience suggestion. The talented group of improvisers weaves each suggestion into a story complete with plot twists and wacky characters to create a hilarious “mini-movie” on the spot. The MaD JaCKRaTS will have you in stitches as they deal with whatever off-the-wall scenario is thrown at them.

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How Fans are Feeling about The Return of Deb on Dexter

Some people don’t like Deb, that much is obvious. But some fans love her and as you might guess, that creates a bit of conflict that’s not about to go away anytime soon. Some fans didn’t like Deb since she was what you might call a colorful character, in that she said what she wanted, did what she wanted, and yet was supposed to be a needed character in Dexter’s world. In a way her role was far more realistic than a lot of people could probably handle since this is how real life tends to go at times. You don’t always get to pick your family, you just have to endure them. Deb was someone that the show used in a way to show contrast with Dexter, who was more cold and clinical. The balancing act that goes on in some cases isn’t always fully appreciated. But it’s definitely something that makes a more complete story and can keep the fans entertained. Just imagine if Deb wasn’t there, and then think of how it would be to deal with Dexter without any balance to his character. If you can imagine that, then you’re a step ahead of a lot of people.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

SDCC 2021: Netflix’s Fear Street Panel Talks About Best Kills and Releases Blooper Reel

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – (Pictured) MAYA HAWKE as HEATHER. Cr: Netflix © 2021. No doubt the Netflix trilogy movies of Fear Street are some of the most fun horror movies of the year. Not only these films didn’t pull their punches on gore, violence, and death, they also paid homage to many of franchise’s favorite slasher films such as Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, and even Halloween.
Los Angeles, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Bringing live entertainment back to Los Angeles after a year no one could have anticipated, East German rock goddess Hedwig takes the stage! Hedwig and her band The Angry Inch come out to rock and roll with their smash-hits like; “Tear Me Down,” “The Origin of Love,” “Sugar Daddy,” and “Wig in a Box.” Don’t miss this outrageous and hilarious show that transcends boundaries!
Los Angeles, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

“Now, Now, Now”

Award-winning writer, director, producer Tom Cavanaugh brings his creation “Now, Now, Now” to the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival along with a cast of 19 actors in a bi-coastal, simulcast, multimedia event. Cavanaugh combines pre-recorded videos and music with live performances from actors from their Covid-19-safe homes to create this supernatural...
Moviesharborlightnews.com

At the Movies

A new legacy without a new idea or thought in sight. I enjoyed the original Space Jam; the players were fun, the plot was silly but it worked. It was silly, goofy entertainment. I am not remotely objective nor trying to be; I would say that the magic...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Mad Men stars reunite on Fletch movie

Mad Men alums Jon Hamm and John Slattery are teaming up for a new movie. As previously reported, Slattery and Hamm will star in the star-studded movie, which has now been given a new title of Confess, Fletch – and yes, it's a reboot of the 80s comedies, Fletch and Fletch Lives.
TV & Videosstudybreaks.com

‘Twilight’ Has Finally Hit Netflix, so Let’s Revisit Its Legacy

As someone who carried a “Twilight” blanket around for the larger part of my freshman year of college, I might be a bit biased about this news. But the day is finally here: Netflix announced that the entirety of “The Twilight Saga” joined their platform on July 16. It’s a long-awaited moment for fans everywhere, with the franchise hitting the streaming giant over 10 years after the first film’s release. The news has evoked quite the uproar among audiences, leading many to wonder: How did “Twilight” create a legacy so influential that the series has successfully maintained its longevity to this day?
Theater & Dancenohoartsdistrict.com

Make a Living and an Impact with Your Solo Show

How to make a living and an impact with your solo show? Through Edutainment. “Good education has got to be good entertainment.” -Nicholas Negroponte. Nearly two decades ago, I was living in New York City and regularly performing my first solo show “Oblivious to Everyone” Off-Broadway while pursuing a career in film and television. I recall stepping into the busy and buzzing theatre lobby after one of my performances to chat with the appreciative audience.
Theater & DanceShropshire Star

An evening promised that will be as mad as a box of frogs

Arts Alive is delivering a dose of laughter in Whitchurch on August 7. The rural touring scheme, which facilities cultural events across Shropshire and Herefordshire, has booked Birmingham improvisation group – Box of Frogs – for two shows at Dodington Lodge. The comic group have no idea what will happen...
Moviesleedaily.com

Russian doll Season 2: A Movie Unlike others

Dying is easy, it’s living that’s hard…Time to experience the craze again! Russian doll season 2 is coming to us and we are already dancing insanely. Here’s every damn thing that we think you should know about the Russian doll season2. When Russian Doll was released in early 2019, it...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Comic-Con at Home

Showtime’s Dexter revival will make its first cuts in the fall. The premium cabler debuted a trailer for the revival, officially titled Dexter: New Blood, Sunday during a Comic-Con at…. ‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan to Play New Role in Season 7. The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will say goodbye...
MusicHartselle Enquirer

Makin’ music workshop

Children attend Greg Pearcy’s music workshop held June 30 at the Sparkman Civic Center, where they made and decorated drums then played songs and games with their creations. Pearcy teaches general music at Crestline Elementary School.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hollywood’s mad for musicals

Spielberg’s back with “West Side Story.” Golden musicals are returning — many onto the silver screen. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella.” Like again — and again — “Guys and Dolls.”. One of the stage’s all-time splashiest classiest jazziest musicals was “Guys and Dolls.” The...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Shyamalan goes arthouse with Old

EJ Moreno reviews M. Night Shyamalan’s new film Old…. One of the most infamous names in all of cinema is back with a new genre-bending film. M. Night Shyamalan returns to cinemas with Old, a new horror-tinged thriller that will leave audiences spellbound. Critic EJ Moreno dives into the new film, explains how this is Shyamalan’s attempt at an arthouse film, and if people will enjoy the experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy