The MaD JaCKRaTS' Makin' a Movie
There’s nothing quite as electrifying as live improvised comedy, and LPNSImprov troupe The MaD JaCKRaTS deliver a fun take on the art form with their monthly comedy show Makin’ a Movie. Each show opens with a quick musical parody based on the month’s theme and then continues with three improvised segments which kick off with an audience suggestion. The talented group of improvisers weaves each suggestion into a story complete with plot twists and wacky characters to create a hilarious “mini-movie” on the spot. The MaD JaCKRaTS will have you in stitches as they deal with whatever off-the-wall scenario is thrown at them.nohoartsdistrict.com
Comments / 0