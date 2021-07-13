Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces 2021 e-Records Conference and Call for Presentations

Recently passed legislation will now provide community college students easier access to affordable housing. State Sen. Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago) sponsored the bill and saw it through the legislature. In a Facebook post, he said, "This will be a major bonus for not only students but community colleges as well. There are many advantages to living on campus for students, but the benefits go far beyond having an onsite dorm room or apartment. Studies show that students who live on campus complete more credit hours and have higher grade point averages."