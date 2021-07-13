Cancel
Texas State

Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces 2021 e-Records Conference and Call for Presentations

Cover picture for the articleThe annual e-Records conference organized by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) and co-sponsored with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to promote electronic records management in Texas government will be held virtually the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 and the morning of Thursday, November 18, 2021. This year’s theme is Accelerating Towards the Texas of Tomorrow.

