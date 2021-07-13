Jacksonville man charged with arson after mobile home fire on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing arson charges after investigators say he intentionally set fire to a mobile home on the Southside while two children were inside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Julien Claflin after detectives were called to a fire that affected a single room inside a mobile home on Merrywood Drive on July 9, according to a release from Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services' Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations responded to investigate the fire. JSO informed arson detectives that they found Claflin near the home.

During questioning, Claflin admitted that he intentionally set the fire by obtaining tiki torch fuel from a shed, pouring it onto the carpet and setting it on fire, according to the release. Two children were home at the time of the fire, the release says.

Claflin is currently booked into the Duval County Jail on one charge of arson and one charge of aggravated child neglect, on a total bond of $75,006. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

"Arson is a dangerous crime, and this case is alarming as the home was occupied at the time of the incident," Patronis said in the release. "If you choose to commit arson, you will be found out and held responsible. I applaud the dedication of my arson detectives for investigating this matter fully and helping bring the alleged arsonist to justice."