Latin America has been the stock markets' underperformer, but things are looking more optimistic now. Many sectors in the region are poised to make a robust recovery. Moreover, a strong rebound in the U.S. economy is expected to favor neighboring regions, including Latin America. All this makes Latin America a potential investment opportunity. One best way to invest in the region is through Latin American mutual funds. Such funds invest exclusively in Latin American stocks. Most of such funds focus on large markets, such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Let’s take a look at the top ten Latin America mutual funds.