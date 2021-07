Fans can of course sing the theme tune of their favorite series in their sleep: “I’ll be there for you” … The nineties song by the Rembrandts also sounds in a new trailer that the streaming service HBO Max has now released – and which should only make the followers of the cult sitcom Friends even more curious about what is to come. This much can already be revealed: The special “Friends: The Reunion” is announced for Thursday, May 27 and will thus be seen much sooner than the re-edition of another successful series, Sex and The City, for which filming is not scheduled to begin until late spring.