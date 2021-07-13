Minnesota enters Olympic break riding 7-game winning streak

(KWNO)-The Twins head into baseball’s all-star break on a high note. They swept a 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers, winning the finale 12-9 in 10 innings yesterday at Target Field. Twins gave up 4 runs in the ninth and were able to plate one run to force it to extras. Jorge Polanco walked it off in the bottom of the 10th, nabbing 3 of the 5 runs batted in he had during the day. Twins enter the all-start break at a record of 39-50, good for 4th in the AL Central. Nelson Cruz is the team’s lone representative at the All-star game in Denver. The Twins have Detroit on the other side of the break on Friday afternoon.