A 26-year-old man crashed his vehicle and died after being shot multiple times Sunday in a shoot-out in the East Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About 5:45 p.m., he was driving a vehicle southbound on Avenue L, along with three other male passengers, when they began shooting at a group of males sitting on the porch of a home in the 9700 block of South Avenue L, police said. The group of males returned fire, striking the 26-year-old multiple times.