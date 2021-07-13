Almost Famous Shows Off Its Love of Music in Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scene [Exclusive]
Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe's deeply personal and universally entertaining coming-of-age film Almost Famous turns 21 in style, arriving for the first time on 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, as well as in a new limited-edition Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents line on July 13, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, UMe has compiled multiple iterations of the film's Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, including a limited-edition Uber Box set arriving July 9, 2021.movieweb.com
Comments / 0