The coronavirus cases are going back up, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and causes some breakthrough cases. Meanwhile, the CDC says it's OK if you're vaccinated to go without a mask. So, given those two sides of the coin, when are you safe??? In a brief interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, led by Mary Hynes, who used questions sent in via social media, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shed some light on how you can make your own "risk assessment."