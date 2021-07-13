Halo Co-Creator Reveals Unused Guns 20 Years Later

We're halfway into July of 2021 and still have yet to see what this year's new installment in the Call of Duty series will have in store. While we have heard plenty of rumors about the title, which is said to potentially be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision seems to be waiting until closer to the fall to formally show off the project. Fortunately, for those who want a better idea of when we might start to hear more, well, that information has now come forward.