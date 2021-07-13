Halo Co-Creator Reveals Unused Guns 20 Years Later
Despite the fact that Halo: Combat Evolved has been out for nearly 20 years with the game’s anniversary coming up in November, Halo fans are still learning new things about the game. Halo franchise co-creator Marcus Lehto assisted in that continued learning process this week by showing off a couple of different weapons that weren’t ever released in the original Halo games. The weapons showcase was followed by other early Halo ideas as well after people received the first reveal well.comicbook.com
Comments / 0