B1G 2021, Wisconsin Potluck #2: Can the offense get back on track?

The photo above is of the Terrace at Wisconsin’s Memorial Union, which looks out on lovely Lake Mendota. It is one of the very best places in the world to sit and drink a beer. If you ever get a chance, you must check it out. I am far from the only Badger fan who speaks of the Terrace reverentially. It is one of the most popular places in Madison for photos—you WILL see a wedding party there if it’s a weekend—and at nights when there is live music, good luck finding a seat.