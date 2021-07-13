What is TBT?

July is not generally a prime time for basketball. The NBA finals land around this time this year, but that’s not usually the norm. College basketball especially is in the doldrums this time of year. Practices and open gyms are getting started again, but there really isn’t much happening there. Some recruiting news comes out, but those are players who might matter in the future. It’s baseball, heat, the Olympics, the Tour de France, and the long wait until the baseball playoffs and those delicious first games in November that herald the start of a new season.