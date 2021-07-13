EURO 2020 Wrap Up

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic halted most activities all around the world. All European leagues either concluded their seasons early (e.g. France’s Ligue 1) or postponed one third of the matches to be played in the Summer (e.g. England’s Premier League). Those decisions were not quick, and it took many national and international meetings to conclude. One of the decisions was to postpone Euro 2020 for a whole year to allow domestic and continental club leagues (e.g. UEFA Champions League and Europa League) to conclude in Summer 2020.