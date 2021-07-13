Yankees’ top pick Trey Sweeney expects to sign this week
With their first selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees went with a college bat, selecting shortstop Trey Sweeney out of Eastern Illinois. Signing top picks can occasionally come with obstacles, but it looks like it will be smoothing sailing on the contractual front for Sweeney and the Bombers. The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reported this morning that Sweeney expects to put pen to paper within the week.www.pinstripealley.com
Comments / 0