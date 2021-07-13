Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees’ top pick Trey Sweeney expects to sign this week

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their first selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees went with a college bat, selecting shortstop Trey Sweeney out of Eastern Illinois. Signing top picks can occasionally come with obstacles, but it looks like it will be smoothing sailing on the contractual front for Sweeney and the Bombers. The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reported this morning that Sweeney expects to put pen to paper within the week.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#Eastern Illinois#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Andujar responds to Cashman criticism in big way

If Gary Sanchez can rediscover his talent when all seemed lost, maybe Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar can, too. At least that is representative of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s thinking Tuesday — even before Andujar answered the call with three hits, including a home run, in a 11-5 win against the Angels.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Mike Ford dominating with the Rays will make you puke

When the New York Yankees traded Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays, what did you think was going to happen? When the Rays ask you for one of your players, you should immediately hang up the phone. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t do that. He willingly dealt Ford...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 11: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
MLBtheScore

Odor, Yankees top Red Sox with 8th-inning rally

BOSTON (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday. Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees, who posted just...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees replacements rout Red Sox to take series

So far, this beat-up, COVID-strapped, Scranton-infused version of the Yankees has had more success against the first-place Red Sox than the usual team. They won a second straight over Boston on Sunday night in The Bronx, 9-1, and finished the series seven back of the AL East-leading Red Sox, the closest they’ve been since June 27.
MLBNY Daily News

Yankee relievers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes come off COVID-19 IL in time for second game against Red Sox at Fenway

BOSTON — The Yankees are finally getting some help. Jonathan Loaisiga and Nestor Cortes came off the COVID-19 injured list before Friday night’s game against the Red Sox. Gio Urshela was at Fenway Park working out before the game and expects to be activated off the list before the end of the series. Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka will travel with the team from Boston to Tampa on Sunday night.
MLBMLB

'Let's do this': SS Sweeney ready for Yankees

The Yankees are envisioning a future in which Trey Sweeney helps anchor the infield in the Bronx, selecting the Eastern Illinois University shortstop in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Sweeney was taken with the 20th overall pick, and the 21-year-old attended the Draft as...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees potential trade target: David Peralta

Despite the fact Aaron Judge will presumably return for the Tampa Bay Rays series early next week, and Giancarlo Stanton could play more in the field, the Yankees still have a need for outfielders. Brett Gardner, Ryan LaMarre, Miguel Andújar, Greg Allen, and Clint Frazier don’t appear to be solutions, and the last two are still on the shelf.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Prospect Profile: Trey Sweeney

With their first round pick in last night’s MLB draft, the Yankees selected shortstop Trey Sweeney with the 20th overall pick. You can read our initial post on him here, and continue below for a more in-depth profile on the newest Yankee prospect. Background. Sweeney is a 21 year old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy