Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44giRj_0avgDg7B00

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Any other week, Nick Poppleton would be working as a supermarket delivery driver to supplement his modest income as a player on the third tier of European golf.

Maybe even fitting windows with a good friend, just for a bit of extra cash.

Not this week.

Instead, the 27-year-old Englishman is walking the rolling fairways of Royal St. George’s in his first appearance at the British Open. Indeed he already has been lucky enough to play his first practice round in Sandwich in the company of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I wasn’t really interested in their golf game or how they were playing, because it was all a bit too much for me,” said Poppleton, taking a break from the practice green to talk about his first time on golf’s biggest stage. “It was just nice to watch them go about their business.”

Indeed, for Poppleton, it’s just nice to be on a golf course.

The pandemic didn’t just result in his nascent golf career, and therefore his earning potential, grinding to a halt in 2020. It also gave him some perspective.

His partner, Amber, is a radiographer at a children’s hospital. As the coronavirus raged through Britain in April 2020, she offered to work in one of the hastily constructed emergency hospitals — called the “Nightingales” — set up for COVID-19 patients.

Her working hours were long. The stress was huge. Golf, suddenly, took a back seat for Poppleton.

“My role wasn’t a golfer,” he said, “it became a support for her. That’s what it had to be.

“I was there if she needed someone to talk to, to get anything off her chest. It’s not a great job already — one day you are dealing with a kid who is in remission or having a cancer scan, the next you are dealing with someone who is fighting for their life.”

It’s why Poppleton is giving short shrift to any player at this week’s British Open grumbling about operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the R&A.

“You hear players complaining about the bubble malarkey,” he said, “but it’s a piece of cake in comparison.”

In the darkest days of the pandemic, Poppleton resorted to going to fields near his home in Sheffield, England, to hit some golf balls. The EuroPro Tour — a level below the Challenge Tour, which is the secondary tier to the European Tour — shut down for 2020 but did at least manage to put on some localized events Poppleton refers to as “mini tours.”

He played them but also had to take on work as a delivery driver, which he still does mostly on Saturdays.

“I’m lucky,” he said, “I’ve got this week off.”

That’s because he won a local qualifying event at West Lancashire by three shots to get to Royal St. George’s and the biggest week of his golfing life. He said there are “probably about five people” watching an average round on the EuroPro Tour — at this British Open, there will be about 32,000 per day, marking the biggest crowds since golf returned after the coronavirus outbreak.

He got a feel for what it will be like by going round Monday with Mickelson and DeChambeau, by far the biggest names he has ever played alongside. They knew who he was, and how he got to the British Open, when they introduced themselves on the first tee. That impressed Poppleton.

“They were just on it straightaway. Professional. Proper dialed in,” he recalled.

“I knew what I was getting into by playing with Bryson. It’s going to be forwards and it’s going to go far. But it’s very impressive.”

Even if Poppleton finishes last of the 156 entrants, he will earn $5,350, which is almost as much as he has made on tour this year.

He’ll be playing in the final group in the first round on Thursday and taking a relaxed approach, born out of his experiences during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a bit different, but you’re still hitting a ball around a field into some long rough and finding it,” Poppleton said. “It’s the same gig, just the course is a lot harder.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Uk#Sandwich#Ap#European#Englishman#R A#The Europro Tour#The Challenge Tour#The European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Situation

Phil Mickelson was not happy with the city of Detroit earlier this week. The star golfer, who is a couple of weeks removed from his win at the PGA Championship, threatened to never return to the city of Detroit, which is hosting this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson was upset...
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson just learned the hard way that you should never talk trash about outdriving Bryson DeChambeau

Love him or just barely tolerate him, there’s simply no debate: Phil Mickelson is the best talker in golf history. He's honed his jabber into a spear capable of piercing even the thickest emotional armor over the years, but if you talk a lot, eventually you’re going to have to eat your words. Phil learned that the hard way on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Delta Dental Pro-Am, where he could be heard jawing at Bryson DeChambeau about outdriving him. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Golf Fan Ejected After Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club in Strange Scene at Scottish Open

A golf fan is in hot water after a bizarre incident that saw him take a club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at the Scottish Open on Friday morning. Rory McIlroy was standing by his caddy, recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas. They were on the 10th tee at the European Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. That was the exact moment when a random fan walked right up to McIlroy’s golf bag and took a club out. He appeared like he was going to take a few practice swings before security began questioning him.
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says Ryder Cup pairing with Brooks Koepka would be "FUNNY"

Bryson DeChambeau has welcomed the opportunity of being paired with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup this September. DeChambeau made his feelings known during his pre-Open Championship press conference at Royal St George's today, just a couple of hours after Brooks Koepka explained there was little chance of them being paired together by United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
GolfGolfWRX

Rickie Fowler is the next in line to aim subtle dig at Bryson

Following an impressive 64 at 3M Open to hold a share of the 1st round lead, Rickie Fowler joined the many PGA Tour pros to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau for his controversial comments at last week’s Open. DeChambeau infamously blasted his Cobra driver, saying “it sucks,” which prompted Cobra...

Comments / 0

Community Policy