Everything We Know About Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Trial Separation From Her Husband

Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 12 days ago
Braunwyn Windham-Burke is no stranger to drama — she's a former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but her latest move on social media is raising eyebrows. Fans of the show will remember when she came out as gay in a December 2020 GLAAD interview. "I like women. I'm gay," she said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice." She and her husband Sean are not planning to divorce, but she is "not attracted to men." "I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," she added.

