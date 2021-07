PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.