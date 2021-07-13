Cancel
Where IQVIA Holdings Stands With Analysts

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for IQVIA Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $255.22 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $218.00.

