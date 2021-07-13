Where IQVIA Holdings Stands With Analysts

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.06.