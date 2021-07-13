Cancel
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 At Premium Versus Third Party Products: TechCrunch

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) MagSafe Battery Pack went up for pre-order online today for $99, with an estimated arrival of Jul 19, TechCrunch reports. The new pack comes in white (with a subtly gray Apple logo on the back) and provides up to 15W wireless charging. The pack itself charges...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

