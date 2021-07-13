Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 At Premium Versus Third Party Products: TechCrunch

The latest iPhone secrets bring some disappointment as Apple's new smartphone, said to be called the "iPhone 13,"may only have a lidar scanner for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to leaker Dylan on Twitter. The rumor follows previous speculation that the entirety of the iPhone 13 lineup would have the scanner. If the rumor rings true, this would be the second generation to only house a lidar scanner in its Pro models. iPhone 13 gossip also came from an Apple Insider video that showed dummy units of the iPhone 13 lineup based on what they said to be "the most recent schematics." Their video was in line with previous speculation about the upcoming iPhone's overall design. They even pointed out the iPhone 13's earpiece notch could be smaller than the iPhone 12's and be shifted to the top of the phone's bezel.