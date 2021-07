Since Billie Eilish first gained publicity at just 14 years old in 2015 with the debut of her song “Ocean Eyes”, she has quickly become one of the breakout stars of the last five years. Her albums and singles in the years since have repeatedly reached top 10 status on charts in both the U.S. and the U.K and her single “Bad Guy” was her first to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.