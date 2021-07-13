Cancel
Presidential Election

Olivia Rodrigo to record video for White House encouraging young people to get vaccinated amid lagging rates

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) In a push to get more young people inoculated, the Biden administration is calling on "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo to record a video to encourage teens to get vaccinated, the White House announced Tuesday.

Axios reports Rodrigo will also meet with President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fuaci as immunization rates for young Americans remain low compared to older adults. 

Their hesitance "is impeding efforts to develop the communitywide immunity sought to move past the pandemic and fend off Delta and other variants," the Wall Street Journal said.

Only 41.6% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In comparison, 56% of all adults 40 years and older are fully vaccinated.

