What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Okta

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Okta. The company has an average price target of $283.75 with a high of $316.00 and a low of $245.00.

