Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on consoles has been delayed

Ahead of EA Play on July 22nd, the Battlefield 2042 Team have taken to EA Answers to respond to a number of questions fans were asking after the reveal of the game. Kicking things off, Daniel Berlin, Senior Design Director for Battlefield 2042 cleared a few things up about Specialists, which definitely sound like the character everyone will want to be as in a squad of four, you’ll only be able to have one Specialist, so everyone can fight for that role.