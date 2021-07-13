Cancel
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on consoles has been delayed

By Alex Atkin
Cover picture for the articleFrontier has revealed in a forum post that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey for consoles has been delayed, with the focus instead on the “core PC experience for Elite Dangerous.”. The forum post from Frontier founder David Braben revealed that rather than diverting focus towards a console release, Frontier will “focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous: Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on before opening up to more.”

