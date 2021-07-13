SFPD Arrest Burglary Suspect Danny Babineaux
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a burglary on July 6. At approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Folsom Street regarding a hot prowl burglary in progress. While on route, dispatchers advised officers that shots had been fired at the location. After arriving on scene, officers detained Danny Babineaux, 37, of San Francisco in a ground-floor restaurant.www.thesfnews.com
